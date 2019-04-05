Roger Chapman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roger Chapman, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Roger Chapman, FNP-C
Roger Chapman, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tyler, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roger Chapman's Office Locations
- 1 6115 New Copeland Rd, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (833) 724-6725
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Roger for about fifteen years. In that length of time he has never failed to be anything other than kind caring and professional. He has continued to progress in his field and is very interested in the progress of his patients as well. I appreciate and respect him and love his sense of humor and positive outlook on life and health. Thank you Roger. Linda Morrison
About Roger Chapman, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750805941
