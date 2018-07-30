Dr. Roger Di Pietro, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Di Pietro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Di Pietro, PHD
Overview
Dr. Roger Di Pietro, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Di Pietro works at
Locations
Linden Oaks Sexual Abuse Treatment Services100 Linden Oaks Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 586-1600
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable, makes you feel at ease immediately. I have struggled to find a therapist who does more than just listen and empathize and have been very happy with Dr. Di Pietro. He is actively involved in our sessions and helps me to address the root of my issues, how to understand them, and how to work towards getting better.
About Dr. Roger Di Pietro, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1033293063
