Roger Diaz, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Roger Diaz, APRN

Roger Diaz, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Roger Diaz works at El Paso Mental Health in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Roger Diaz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Mental Health
    9440 Viscount Blvd Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 249-6639
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 03, 2021
    After being a guinea pig for another practitioner and going through countless medications that weren’t even meant for my condition and probably messed my brain up even more, I switched to Roger Diaz and he actually listens to my concerns and what works well for me, he sends me lectures he thinks I might be interested in and could benefit from(he knows I love to do research), and best of all he’s helping to get me off of the countless unnecessary medications I was taking. I’m very thankful to have him on my team.
    Red — Sep 03, 2021
    About Roger Diaz, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811485154
