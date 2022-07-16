Roger Likewise Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Roger Likewise Jr, JD
Overview of Roger Likewise Jr, JD
Roger Likewise Jr, JD is a Neuropsychologist in Honolulu, HI.
Roger Likewise Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Roger Likewise Jr's Office Locations
-
1
The Hawaii Neuropsychology Center LLC1188 Bishop St Ste 2701, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 585-9494
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Roger Likewise Jr?
Dr Likewise is very approachable and easy to talk to. He reviewed my entire history and life story, which helped correctly affirm my diagnosis. He is kind and very patient. His office was very clean and organized
About Roger Likewise Jr, JD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1861690174
Frequently Asked Questions
Roger Likewise Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Roger Likewise Jr works at
4 patients have reviewed Roger Likewise Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roger Likewise Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roger Likewise Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roger Likewise Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.