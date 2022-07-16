See All Neuropsychologists in Honolulu, HI
Roger Likewise Jr, JD

Neuropsychology
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Roger Likewise Jr, JD

Roger Likewise Jr, JD is a Neuropsychologist in Honolulu, HI. 

Roger Likewise Jr works at The Hawaii Neuropsychology Center LLC in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Roger Likewise Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Hawaii Neuropsychology Center LLC
    1188 Bishop St Ste 2701, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 585-9494

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Dr Likewise is very approachable and easy to talk to. He reviewed my entire history and life story, which helped correctly affirm my diagnosis. He is kind and very patient. His office was very clean and organized
mauison87 — Jul 16, 2022
About Roger Likewise Jr, JD

Specialties
  • Neuropsychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1861690174
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Roger Likewise Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Roger Likewise Jr works at The Hawaii Neuropsychology Center LLC in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Roger Likewise Jr’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Roger Likewise Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roger Likewise Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roger Likewise Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roger Likewise Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

