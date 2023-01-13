Dr. Roger Paez, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Paez, OD
Overview of Dr. Roger Paez, OD
Dr. Roger Paez, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Paez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Paez's Office Locations
-
1
Jonathan M Frantz MD PA12731 New Brittany Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 418-0999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paez?
Very professional atmosphere and staff. Short wait time. Dr’s team were all friendly and knowledgeable. Dr Paez was extremely thorough and did an extra exam based on my condition.
About Dr. Roger Paez, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1750428561
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paez works at
Dr. Paez speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Paez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.