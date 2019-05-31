See All Gastroenterologists in Florence, SC
Roger Polsky

Gastroenterology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Roger Polsky is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florence, SC. 

Roger Polsky works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Florence Medical Center
    805 Pamplico Highway Florence Medical Pavilion A S, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    About Roger Polsky

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1578922332
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Roger Polsky is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roger Polsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Roger Polsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Roger Polsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Roger Polsky works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. View the full address on Roger Polsky’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Roger Polsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roger Polsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roger Polsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roger Polsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

