Roksolana Odinets, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Roksolana Odinets, NP

Roksolana Odinets, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Benton, TN. 

Roksolana Odinets works at Benton Family Health Care Center in Benton, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Roksolana Odinets' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Benton Family Health Care Center
    6784 HIGHWAY 411, Benton, TN 37307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Roksolana Odinets' Office & Staff

About Roksolana Odinets, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1275177859
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Frequently Asked Questions

Roksolana Odinets, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roksolana Odinets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Roksolana Odinets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Roksolana Odinets works at Benton Family Health Care Center in Benton, TN. View the full address on Roksolana Odinets’s profile.

Roksolana Odinets has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Roksolana Odinets.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roksolana Odinets, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roksolana Odinets appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
