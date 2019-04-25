Dr. Roman Gerber, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roman Gerber, OD
Overview of Dr. Roman Gerber, OD
Dr. Roman Gerber, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis Park, MN. They specialize in Optometry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.
Dr. Gerber works at
Dr. Gerber's Office Locations
Wink Family Eye Care of SLP3840 Grand Way, Saint Louis Park, MN 55416 Directions (952) 848-2020Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Davis Vision
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerber?
When Dr. Gerber moved to his new location from the office near my home I was both disappointed and excited for him. I have Macular Degeneration in my eyes, he is the only Dr. that I want as he is very through, he sits down with me, explains where we are and what the future looks like for me. I so appreciate his thoroughness in my exams. His staff is very through, also and very knowledgeable is what they do, so I feel the 25 drive is well worth it.
About Dr. Roman Gerber, OD
- Optometry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1831486372
Education & Certifications
- Illinois College of Optometry
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerber accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber works at
Dr. Gerber speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
