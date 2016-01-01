Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romero Flores, OD
Overview of Dr. Romero Flores, OD
Dr. Romero Flores, OD is an Optometrist in Cullman, AL.
Dr. Flores' Office Locations
- 1 1639 Field Of Miracles Dr, Cullman, AL 35055 Directions (256) 739-4000
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Romero Flores, OD
- Optometry
- English, Dutch
- 1104894500
Dr. Flores accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores speaks Dutch.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
