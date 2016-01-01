Dr. Romie Lavoie, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavoie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Romie Lavoie, OD
Overview of Dr. Romie Lavoie, OD
Dr. Romie Lavoie, OD is an Optometrist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Lavoie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lavoie's Office Locations
-
1
Precision Eye Ctr2433 WYOMING BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 Directions (505) 291-1711
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lavoie?
About Dr. Romie Lavoie, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1871585687
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavoie accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavoie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavoie works at
Dr. Lavoie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavoie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavoie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavoie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.