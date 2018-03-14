Dr. Ghassemi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romina Ghassemi, DC
Overview
Dr. Romina Ghassemi, DC is a Chiropractor in San Pedro, CA.
Dr. Ghassemi works at
Locations
Think Healthy1534 W 25th St, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 548-5656
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ghassemi is wonderful! She explains things clearly and shows the utmost care to her patients. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Romina Ghassemi, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
