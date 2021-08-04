Romy Nochi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Romy Nochi, APRN
Overview of Romy Nochi, APRN
Romy Nochi, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Honolulu, HI.
Romy Nochi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Romy Nochi's Office Locations
-
1
Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest1350 S King St Ste 309, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 589-1149
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Romy Nochi?
Communicates well and very helpful and compassionate during my infertility treatment. Highly recommend.
About Romy Nochi, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346425337
Frequently Asked Questions
Romy Nochi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Romy Nochi works at
2 patients have reviewed Romy Nochi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Romy Nochi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Romy Nochi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Romy Nochi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.