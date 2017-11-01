Dr. Ron Dalrymple, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalrymple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron Dalrymple, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ron Dalrymple, PHD is a Psychologist in N Fort Myers, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13180 N Cleveland Ave Ste 116, N Fort Myers, FL 33903 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I have tried several therapies throughout the years. Dr. Dalrymple is the only one I have had any success with. He actually listens, remembers and has genuine care. I struggle with anxiety and addiction. Since attending weekly sessions, my anxiety has decreased greatly and I am now in control of my addiction.
About Dr. Ron Dalrymple, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Perry Point VA Hosp
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
