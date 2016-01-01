Dr. Ron Eubanks, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eubanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron Eubanks, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ron Eubanks, PHD is a Counselor in Dallas, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 17480 Dallas Pkwy Ste 108, Dallas, TX 75287 Directions (972) 713-9098
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eubanks?
About Dr. Ron Eubanks, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1619073640
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eubanks accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eubanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Eubanks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eubanks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eubanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eubanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.