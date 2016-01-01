See All Chiropractors in Clifton, NJ
Ronald Amato, CHIRMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ronald Amato, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Ronald Amato, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Clifton, NJ. 

Ronald Amato works at Atlas Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Center Ltd. Liability Co. in Clifton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlas Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Center Ltd. Liability Co.
    100 Market St, Clifton, NJ 07012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 894-3300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Neurological Disorders
Cervical Radiculopathy
Headache
Acute Neurological Disorders
Cervical Radiculopathy
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Sacro Occipital Technique (SOT) Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Ronald Amato?

Photo: Ronald Amato, CHIRMD
How would you rate your experience with Ronald Amato, CHIRMD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Ronald Amato to family and friends

Ronald Amato's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Ronald Amato

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ronald Amato, CHIRMD.

About Ronald Amato, CHIRMD

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1174716831
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ronald Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ronald Amato works at Atlas Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Center Ltd. Liability Co. in Clifton, NJ. View the full address on Ronald Amato’s profile.

Ronald Amato has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ronald Amato.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ronald Amato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ronald Amato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Ronald Amato, CHIRMD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.