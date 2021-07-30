See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Ronald Diaz, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.3 (29)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Ronald Diaz, FNP

Ronald Diaz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Ronald Diaz works at Northwest Allied in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ronald Diaz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Allied Physicians
    7890 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 202-7770
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 30, 2021
    Great provider. Has been our Dr since 2013. Trying to find where he moved to if here in Tucson.
    — Jul 30, 2021
    About Ronald Diaz, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124263561
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ronald Diaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ronald Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Ronald Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ronald Diaz.

