See All Chiropractors in Houston, TX
Dr. Ronald Grabowski, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ronald Grabowski, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ronald Grabowski, DC is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Grabowski works at Houston Sports Rehabilitation and Nutrition Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Lisa Patel, CHIRMD
Lisa Patel, CHIRMD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Anthony Branker, DC
Dr. Anthony Branker, DC
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Sports Rehabilitation and Nutrition Center
    1201 N Dairy Ashford Rd Ste 116, Houston, TX 77079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grabowski?

    Mar 02, 2022
    I went to Dr. Grabowski for what I thought was ulcerative colitis and issues that I had been painfully enduring for 2 years. He tested me, treated me with his own formulated nutrition supplements and powder and told me that he expected that I would no longer need them by the end of the year. Turns out....He was RIGHT! My internal issues which resulted in rectal bleeding, stomach pain, no tolerance eating many things, improved so much that my issues have almost been completely eliminated. Friendly and professional and staff as well.
    Thank God for Dr Grabowski! — Mar 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Grabowski, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronald Grabowski, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grabowski to family and friends

    Dr. Grabowski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grabowski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronald Grabowski, DC.

    About Dr. Ronald Grabowski, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316929649
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • The New York Hosp-Cornell
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Grabowski, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grabowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grabowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grabowski works at Houston Sports Rehabilitation and Nutrition Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Grabowski’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grabowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grabowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grabowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grabowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ronald Grabowski, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.