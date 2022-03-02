Dr. Ronald Grabowski, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grabowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Grabowski, DC
Overview
Dr. Ronald Grabowski, DC is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX.
Dr. Grabowski works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Sports Rehabilitation and Nutrition Center1201 N Dairy Ashford Rd Ste 116, Houston, TX 77079 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grabowski?
I went to Dr. Grabowski for what I thought was ulcerative colitis and issues that I had been painfully enduring for 2 years. He tested me, treated me with his own formulated nutrition supplements and powder and told me that he expected that I would no longer need them by the end of the year. Turns out....He was RIGHT! My internal issues which resulted in rectal bleeding, stomach pain, no tolerance eating many things, improved so much that my issues have almost been completely eliminated. Friendly and professional and staff as well.
About Dr. Ronald Grabowski, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1316929649
Education & Certifications
- The New York Hosp-Cornell
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grabowski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grabowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grabowski works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grabowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grabowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grabowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grabowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.