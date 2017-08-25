Dr. Lelito accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ronald Lelito, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Lelito, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Williamsville, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5820 Main St Ste 505, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 632-4942
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lelito?
I had been suffering daily migraines for months. My nueroligist recommended a few differnt treatment options and Dr. Lelito was one. After a couple of good conversations, Dr. Lelito suggested that we try some muscle relaxation techniques to help with the migraines since the medications were having little to no affect. The method that he taught me helps keep my entire body in a relaxed state even when using different muscle groups. My migraines have decreased significantly. Thanks Dr. Lelito.
About Dr. Ronald Lelito, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1750496543
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lelito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lelito. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lelito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lelito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lelito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.