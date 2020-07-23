See All Physicians Assistants in Redding, CA
Ronald Novelli, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Ronald Novelli, PA is a Physician Assistant in Redding, CA. 

Ronald Novelli works at Prestige Urgent Care in Redding, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prestige Urgent Care LLC
    3689 Eureka Way, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 244-4577

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 23, 2020
Working with Ron for the short time I have has told me so much about him already. He is genuine and caring and listens with interest with what you have to say. He gives thoughtful responses and is incredibly well informed. I would recommend Ron to anyone I meet as he is an elite level provider.
Nicholas M — Jul 23, 2020
Photo: Ronald Novelli, PA
About Ronald Novelli, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245631159
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ronald Novelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Ronald Novelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ronald Novelli works at Prestige Urgent Care in Redding, CA. View the full address on Ronald Novelli’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Ronald Novelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ronald Novelli.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ronald Novelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ronald Novelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

