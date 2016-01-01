Dr. Sheppard accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ronald Sheppard, DC
Overview
Dr. Ronald Sheppard, DC is a Chiropractor in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Sheppard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Castleton Integrative Health Inc.8208 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 849-1222
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheppard?
About Dr. Ronald Sheppard, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1902964331
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheppard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheppard works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheppard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheppard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheppard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheppard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.