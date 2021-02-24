Dr. Ronald Skuza, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skuza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Skuza, OD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Skuza, OD
Dr. Ronald Skuza, OD is an Optometrist in Independence, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skuza's Office Locations
- 1 7111 Brecksville Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 524-4525
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
They are very kind and thorough and I truly enjoy my visits with them
About Dr. Ronald Skuza, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1366551962
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skuza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skuza accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skuza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Skuza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skuza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skuza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skuza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.