Ronda Bertsch, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ronda Bertsch, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blaine, MN. 

Ronda Bertsch works at North Memorial Health Clinic - Blaine in Blaine, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Memorial Health Clinic - Blaine
    4181 108th Ave NE, Blaine, MN 55449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 19, 2020
    Fantastic primary care provider that took the time to listen to my needs and addressed them efficiently. Great bedside manner!
    — Sep 19, 2020
    Photo: Ronda Bertsch, PA-C
    About Ronda Bertsch, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376623199
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Augsburg College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ronda Bertsch, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ronda Bertsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ronda Bertsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ronda Bertsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ronda Bertsch works at North Memorial Health Clinic - Blaine in Blaine, MN. View the full address on Ronda Bertsch’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Ronda Bertsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ronda Bertsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ronda Bertsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ronda Bertsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

