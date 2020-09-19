Ronda Bertsch, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ronda Bertsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ronda Bertsch, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ronda Bertsch, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blaine, MN.
Ronda Bertsch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Clinic - Blaine4181 108th Ave NE, Blaine, MN 55449 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ronda Bertsch?
Fantastic primary care provider that took the time to listen to my needs and addressed them efficiently. Great bedside manner!
About Ronda Bertsch, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1376623199
Education & Certifications
- Augsburg College
Frequently Asked Questions
Ronda Bertsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ronda Bertsch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Ronda Bertsch using Healthline FindCare.
Ronda Bertsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ronda Bertsch works at
5 patients have reviewed Ronda Bertsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ronda Bertsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ronda Bertsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ronda Bertsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.