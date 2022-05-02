See All Psychologists in Louisville, KY
Ronda Mancini, PSY

Psychology
2.7 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Ronda Mancini, PSY is a Psychologist in Louisville, KY. 

Ronda Mancini works at Access Behavioral Health in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Access Behavioral Health Inc
    3801 Springhurst Blvd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 394-0101
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 02, 2022
    Dr. Mancini is licensed to treat all age groups. I know that she also does psychological testing. Her experience and knowledge can handle any situation. One of my friends took her son for testing and treatment and was very happy that he was not ADHD. She helped me with depression when a family member passed away. I was very satisfied and highly recommend her.
    Happy Senior — May 02, 2022
    About Ronda Mancini, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679591317
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

