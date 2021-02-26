See All Physicians Assistants in Nashville, TN
Rone Russell, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (8)
Overview

Rone Russell, PA is a Physician Assistant in Nashville, TN. 

Rone Russell works at Vanderbilt Medical Group in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Medical Group
    3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 936-2000
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 26, 2021
    Rone was fantastic. I have been dealing with some ongoing health issues and she was the first provider who took my concerns seriously. She was fully present and don’t make me feel rushed. Very grateful.
    — Feb 26, 2021
    About Rone Russell, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093008955
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rone Russell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rone Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rone Russell works at Vanderbilt Medical Group in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Rone Russell’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Rone Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rone Russell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rone Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rone Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

