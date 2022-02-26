Dr. Roni Caw, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roni Caw, PHD
Overview
Dr. Roni Caw, PHD is a Counselor in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Caw works at
Locations
-
1
Midlands Psychiatric Services125 Alpine Cir, Columbia, SC 29223 Directions (803) 764-3555Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caw?
Amazing
About Dr. Roni Caw, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1750532370
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caw accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caw works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Caw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.