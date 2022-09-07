See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Middletown, NY
Ronica Bennett, CM

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Ronica Bennett, CM

Ronica Bennett, CM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Middletown, NY. 

Ronica Bennett works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ronica Bennett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown
    707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 333-7575
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
  • Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 07, 2022
    I recently visited Dr. Bennett and my experience with her could not have been better. When we first met I had a positive pregnancy result and she was so happy for me and very informative on next steps. Soon after, I suffered a miscarriage and she called to check in on me even though it was her off day. I have never been treated so kindly and gently by a medical professional and I hope she can be my doctor again in the near future with better end results. Thank you, Dr. Bennett.
    About Ronica Bennett, CM

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528611076
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ronica Bennett, CM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ronica Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ronica Bennett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ronica Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ronica Bennett works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. View the full address on Ronica Bennett’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Ronica Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ronica Bennett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ronica Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ronica Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

