Ronni Griffin, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Overview of Ronni Griffin, NP

Ronni Griffin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ronni Griffin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2029 P St NW Ste 202, Washington, DC 20036 (202) 400-1677
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 11, 2022
    I am grateful to have met Doctor Ronni. Last year was an excruciating year for me due to work and personal life challenges. Doctor Ronni thoroughly took the time to listen to me and proactively worked with me to find the medication to help me overcome my challenges. Thank you Doctor Ronni for being such a professional and caring doctor! - KG
    KG — Apr 11, 2022
    About Ronni Griffin, NP

    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    English
    1467934208
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ronni Griffin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ronni Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Ronni Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ronni Griffin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ronni Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ronni Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

