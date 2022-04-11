Ronni Griffin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ronni Griffin, NP
Overview of Ronni Griffin, NP
Ronni Griffin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ronni Griffin's Office Locations
- 1 2029 P St NW Ste 202, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 400-1677
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am grateful to have met Doctor Ronni. Last year was an excruciating year for me due to work and personal life challenges. Doctor Ronni thoroughly took the time to listen to me and proactively worked with me to find the medication to help me overcome my challenges. Thank you Doctor Ronni for being such a professional and caring doctor! - KG
About Ronni Griffin, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467934208
Frequently Asked Questions
Ronni Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ronni Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Ronni Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ronni Griffin.
