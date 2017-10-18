Dr. Rosa Cortes, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosa Cortes, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rosa Cortes, PHD is a Psychologist in Linwood, NJ.
Dr. Cortes works at
Locations
Rosa Cortes Schwartz Mental Health Associates2106 New Rd Ste F3, Linwood, NJ 08221 Directions (609) 926-1165
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rosa Cortes, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1063512028
Dr. Cortes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cortes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortes.
