Rosa Johnson, MN
Overview of Rosa Johnson, MN
Rosa Johnson, MN is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA.
Rosa Johnson's Office Locations
- 1 2111 N Northgate Way Ste 217, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 367-0550
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Rosa for about five years now. I like that she listens. I’m not an easy case when it comes to medications, but she worked with me and was patient with my dislike of side effects. I also loved that she has early and late appointments available. It makes it so much easier to be able to schedule outside of work hours.
About Rosa Johnson, MN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063410181
