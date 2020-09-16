Rosa Khorshidi, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosa Khorshidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rosa Khorshidi, LMFT
Overview
Rosa Khorshidi, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Auburndale, MA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 73 Lexington St Ste 202-1, Auburndale, MA 02466 Directions (857) 231-2624
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rosa Khorshidi?
Rosa is an amazing therapist. She helped taking us to dating days, now life is much more sweet. Besides, she is on time and can control the meetings so no matter how you feel at the beginning you will end the session with good ones.
About Rosa Khorshidi, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Persian
- 1255699195
Frequently Asked Questions
Rosa Khorshidi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rosa Khorshidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rosa Khorshidi speaks Persian.
12 patients have reviewed Rosa Khorshidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosa Khorshidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosa Khorshidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosa Khorshidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.