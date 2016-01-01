Rosa Starnes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rosa Starnes, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Rosa Starnes, MSN
Rosa Starnes, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rosa Starnes' Office Locations
- 1 555 N Woodlawn St Ste 120, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 652-2590
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rosa Starnes?
About Rosa Starnes, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194773978
Frequently Asked Questions
Rosa Starnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rosa Starnes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rosa Starnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosa Starnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosa Starnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.