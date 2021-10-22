See All Physicians Assistants in Templeton, CA
Rosa Wright, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Rosa Wright, PA is a Physician Assistant in Templeton, CA. 

Rosa Wright works at Central Coast Gastroenterology - Templeton in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Coast Gastroenterology - Templeton
    1255 Las Tablas Rd Ste 201, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-5530
    Monday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Rosa Wright, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1851829931
    • 1851829931
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • French Hospital Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rosa Wright, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosa Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rosa Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rosa Wright works at Central Coast Gastroenterology - Templeton in Templeton, CA. View the full address on Rosa Wright’s profile.

    Rosa Wright has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rosa Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosa Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosa Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

