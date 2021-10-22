Rosa Wright, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosa Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rosa Wright, PA
Overview
Rosa Wright, PA is a Physician Assistant in Templeton, CA.
Locations
Central Coast Gastroenterology - Templeton1255 Las Tablas Rd Ste 201, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-5530Monday9:30am - 4:30pmTuesday9:30am - 4:30pmWednesday9:30am - 4:30pmThursday9:30am - 4:30pmFriday9:30am - 4:30pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and nice courtesy doctor
About Rosa Wright, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1851829931
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Rosa Wright accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rosa Wright speaks Spanish.
