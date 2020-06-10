See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Pasadena, CA
Rosaleen Fitzpatrick, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Rosaleen Fitzpatrick, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Pasadena, CA. 

Rosaleen Fitzpatrick works at Pasadena Psychiatric Medical Group in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pasadena Psychiatric Medical Group
    301 E Colorado Blvd Ste 628, Pasadena, CA 91101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 440-7264
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • LACare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 10, 2020
    In dealing with several relationship issues with my fiancé, Rosaleen was instrumental in helping us to work through our issues. Working with her got us to communicate more effectively, to be better listeners, to better understand each other, and of course love each other. We got married! We are happy and expecting a daughter in 2 months! Thank you Rosaleen!!!
    Iris — Jun 10, 2020
    About Rosaleen Fitzpatrick, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821110487
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rosaleen Fitzpatrick, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosaleen Fitzpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rosaleen Fitzpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rosaleen Fitzpatrick works at Pasadena Psychiatric Medical Group in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Rosaleen Fitzpatrick’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Rosaleen Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosaleen Fitzpatrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosaleen Fitzpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosaleen Fitzpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

