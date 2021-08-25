See All Clinical Psychologists in Phoenix, AZ
Rosalia Pereyra, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Rosalia Pereyra, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Phoenix Children's Hospital and Desert Vista Hospital

Rosalia Pereyra works at Rosalia Pereyra, Psy.D. in Phoenix, AZ. They accept Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Immigration Psychological Services
    3507 N Central Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 314-4475
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Behavior Modification
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Behavior Modification

Treatment frequency



Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 25, 2021
    I am so thankful I found Dr. Pereyra. I was nervous to go through this but as soon as I got in contact with the office my worries faded away. Everyone at this office was so friendly and attentive. I had no problem communicating with them because I always left a voicemail and got a response within a few hours. The evaluation was detailed and my attorney thought it would really help my case. I highly reccomend!
    — Aug 25, 2021
    About Rosalia Pereyra, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396756490
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Phoenix Children's Hospital and Desert Vista Hospital
    Internship
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona School Of Profesional Psychology-Argosy University
