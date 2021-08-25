Rosalia Pereyra, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosalia Pereyra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rosalia Pereyra, PSY
Overview
Rosalia Pereyra, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Phoenix Children's Hospital and Desert Vista Hospital
Locations
Immigration Psychological Services3507 N Central Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 314-4475Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful I found Dr. Pereyra. I was nervous to go through this but as soon as I got in contact with the office my worries faded away. Everyone at this office was so friendly and attentive. I had no problem communicating with them because I always left a voicemail and got a response within a few hours. The evaluation was detailed and my attorney thought it would really help my case. I highly reccomend!
About Rosalia Pereyra, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1396756490
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Children's Hospital and Desert Vista Hospital
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Arizona School Of Profesional Psychology-Argosy University
Rosalia Pereyra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rosalia Pereyra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rosalia Pereyra speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Rosalia Pereyra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosalia Pereyra.
