Dr. Rosalie Davis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rosalie Davis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Albuquerque, NM.
Locations
- 1 3003 Louisiana Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 881-0404
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Rosie for a few years now, and in my opinion, she is amazing. Tough on me when I need it, challenges my cognitive distortions, and gently guides me to a better path in my Mental Health Journey. I know that no matter what, Rosie is there for me, yes, she can be tough, but I personally needed that from my counselor! If you are ready to put some real effort into your healing and Mental Health, you can not go wrong with Rosie.
About Dr. Rosalie Davis, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
