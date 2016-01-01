Rosalynn English has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rosalynn English, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rosalynn English, MS is a Counselor in Oklahoma City, OK.
Rosalynn English works at
Locations
-
1
Family Christian Counseling3035 NW 63rd St Ste 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 842-0684
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Rosalynn English, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1528104957
Frequently Asked Questions
Rosalynn English accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rosalynn English has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Rosalynn English. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosalynn English.
