Rosanna Dinh, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Rosanna Dinh, CRNP

Rosanna Dinh, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bel Air, MD. 

Rosanna Dinh works at Premier Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Associates in Bel Air, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rosanna Dinh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Associates
    500 Upper Chesapeake Dr Kaufman Ctr, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 643-3020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 24, 2021
    Rosie is professional, personable and very patient explaining procedures and treatment options. She is always quick to get back when leaving a question or message for her. She gave me a comfort level after our first consult that was more than I had even hoped for! Rosie is a credit to UMUCMC!
    Susan Humphries — Oct 24, 2021
    About Rosanna Dinh, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881183283
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

