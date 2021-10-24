Rosanna Dinh, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosanna Dinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rosanna Dinh, CRNP
Overview of Rosanna Dinh, CRNP
Rosanna Dinh, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bel Air, MD.
Rosanna Dinh's Office Locations
Premier Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Associates500 Upper Chesapeake Dr Kaufman Ctr, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3020
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Rosie is professional, personable and very patient explaining procedures and treatment options. She is always quick to get back when leaving a question or message for her. She gave me a comfort level after our first consult that was more than I had even hoped for! Rosie is a credit to UMUCMC!
About Rosanna Dinh, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881183283
