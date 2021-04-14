Dr. Rosario Crane, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosario Crane, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rosario Crane, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Crane works at
Locations
Suncoast Ur LLC4144 N Armenia Ave Ste 301, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-0122
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Crane for about 8 months and in that time I've experienced an incredible amount of progress under her care. She is very understanding and honest, and unlike many of my previous therapists she has always provided the guidance I needed instead of just telling me what I wanted to hear. She helped me set clear goals for myself and create steps to reach them and I'm extremely grateful to have met her.
About Dr. Rosario Crane, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1447395959
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crane accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Crane speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Crane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crane.
