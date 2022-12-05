Roscelle Minoza, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roscelle Minoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Roscelle Minoza, PMHNP-BC
Overview of Roscelle Minoza, PMHNP-BC
Roscelle Minoza, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Roscelle Minoza's Office Locations
Vistacare of Nevada3371 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 786-4268
Advanced Psychiatric Associates3245 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 228-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Roscelle was the absolute best for helping my treat my ADHD. She was very insightful and patient and was very responsive when I had an adverse reaction to a medication. I have heard horror stories of people trying to get their ADHD diagnosed and treated so I was nervous during my first visit but Roscelle was so compassionate and attentive. She truly listened to me and my history and made me feel well cared for. She also helped me get accommodations at school when my university was being difficult. I could not reccomend her enough
About Roscelle Minoza, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275153884
Frequently Asked Questions
Roscelle Minoza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Roscelle Minoza accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roscelle Minoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Roscelle Minoza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roscelle Minoza.
