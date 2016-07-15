Dr. Burrows II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roscoe Burrows II, PHD
Overview of Dr. Roscoe Burrows II, PHD
Dr. Roscoe Burrows II, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Burrows II works at
Dr. Burrows II' Office Locations
Kindred Hospital Tulsa3219 S 79th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74145 Directions (918) 720-7046
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He diagnosed a rare disease in my son that no one else could for over a year. He is very compassionate also. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Roscoe Burrows II, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1457391260
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burrows II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burrows II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burrows II works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrows II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrows II.
