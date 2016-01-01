See All Nurse Practitioners in Brooklyn, NY
Rose McCall, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Rose McCall, NP

Rose McCall, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Rose McCall works at Oak Street Health Sutter Ave in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rose McCall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Sutter Ave
    455 Sutter Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4288

About Rose McCall, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1932385192
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

