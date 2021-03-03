See All Nurse Practitioners in Fayetteville, NC
Rose Graham, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Rose Graham, NP

Rose Graham, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rose Graham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1202 Walter Reed Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 323-4734
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 03, 2021
    YES SHE IS VERY KIND LISTENS TO YOU DOES NOT RUSH YOU AND GIVES YOU GOOD ALTERNATIVES SHE HAS BEEN MY NP FOR 2 YEARS SHE'S GREAT!!
    FAITH — Mar 03, 2021
    About Rose Graham, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609302868
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

