Dr. Rose Leday, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rose Leday, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Culver City, CA.
Dr. Leday works at
Tlc (la)5701 W Slauson Ave Ste 100, Culver City, CA 90230 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Matthews200 W Matthews St, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 927-5885
Dr. Leday has been tremendously helpful in my struggles with depression, anxiety and body image issues. When I came to her, I think I was in denial about the depression diagnosis and I thought I was just angry and constantly worried. In hindsight, this was something I should have started as a teenager because the behaviors I had then that just seemed like emotional teenager where more severe and inexplicable. I'm grateful to have found someone that has learned me and my triggers.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- Loyola Marymount University
