Rose-Marie Nieto, LCSW
Overview
Rose-Marie Nieto, LCSW is a Counselor in Cameron Park, CA.
Rose-Marie Nieto works at
Locations
Cameron Park Counseling Center3330 Heights Dr Ste 120, Cameron Park, CA 95682 Directions (530) 677-4404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Rose-Marie Nieto, LCSW
- Counseling
- English, French
- 1366671257
Rose-Marie Nieto accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rose-Marie Nieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rose-Marie Nieto works at
Rose-Marie Nieto speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Rose-Marie Nieto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rose-Marie Nieto.
