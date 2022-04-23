Rose Peterson, NPP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rose Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rose Peterson, NPP
Overview of Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Island City, NY. They graduated from Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Rose Peterson's Office Locations
Psychiatrist Queens, Clinical Care Solutions3272 Steinway St Ste 402, Long Island City, NY 11103 Directions (631) 209-4255Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 8:00pmSunday10:00am - 8:00pm
Clinical Care Solutions, Psychiatry Smithtown363 Route 111 Ste 107, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 209-4255Monday11:00am - 7:30pmTuesday11:00am - 7:30pmWednesday11:00am - 7:30pmThursday11:00am - 7:30pmFriday11:00am - 7:30pmSaturday11:00am - 7:00pmSundayClosed
Clinical Care Psychiatry209 W Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 209-4255
Clinical Care Psychiatry80 Orville Dr Ste 100, Bohemia, NY 11716 Directions (631) 209-4255
Clinical Care Solutions, Inc100 Duffy Ave Ste 510, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (631) 209-4255Tuesday12:00pm - 9:00pmThursday12:00pm - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Maine Community Health Options
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Rose and staff are really kind and compassionate. They truly seem to care! When I recently lost my Psychiatrist due to Insurance problems, they assisted me immediately and offered the lowest sliding scale rate I have ever heard of. I called at least a dozen places! They not only quickly took my case and prescribed my medications, they helped me apply and recieve medicaid!
About Rose Peterson, NPP
- Psychiatry
- English, Greek, Serbian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish
- 1548564966
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
Rose Peterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Rose Peterson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rose Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rose Peterson speaks Greek, Serbian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Rose Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rose Peterson.
