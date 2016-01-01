See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Visalia, CA
Rose Rubio

Marriage & Family Therapy
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rose Rubio is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Visalia, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    734 W Oak Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 802-2674
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Premera Blue Cross

    About Rose Rubio

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English, Spanish
    • 1073700894
