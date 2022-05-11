See All Counselors in Ridgefield, CT
Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, ED.D Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, ED.D

Counseling
4.7 (77)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, ED.D is a Counselor in Ridgefield, CT. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    898 Ethan Allen Hwy Ste 6, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 438-4848

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meditation Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
PANDAS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PANDAS
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Yoga Therapy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 77 ratings
Patient Ratings (77)
5 Star
(71)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Capanna-Hodge?

May 11, 2022
our daughter had great success with an associated therapist working through Dr Roseanne. However, there were continuous price increases and we are talking 25-35% hikes which happened 3 times in a year. Mental health does not come cheap and either does Dr Roseanne's lifestyle. We cannot afford to bring her back now for over a year
jh — May 11, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, ED.D
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, ED.D?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Capanna-Hodge to family and friends

Dr. Capanna-Hodge's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Capanna-Hodge

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, ED.D.

About Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, ED.D

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1023286713
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capanna-Hodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Capanna-Hodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

77 patients have reviewed Dr. Capanna-Hodge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capanna-Hodge.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capanna-Hodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capanna-Hodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, ED.D?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.