See All Physicians Assistants in Saint Petersburg, FL
Roseanna Jannuzzio, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Roseanna Jannuzzio, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Roseanna Jannuzzio, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Saint Petersburg, FL. 

Roseanna Jannuzzio works at Labrador Primary Care Center in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Amy Moan, PA
Amy Moan, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Christopher Jenny, PA-C
Christopher Jenny, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Wilson Hoyos, PA
Wilson Hoyos, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lpcc
    2191 9th Ave N Ste 220, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 327-9667
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Bursitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Bursitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Profile Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Roseanna Jannuzzio?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Roseanna Jannuzzio, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Roseanna Jannuzzio, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Roseanna Jannuzzio to family and friends

    Roseanna Jannuzzio's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Roseanna Jannuzzio

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Roseanna Jannuzzio, PA-C.

    About Roseanna Jannuzzio, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295043495
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Roseanna Jannuzzio, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roseanna Jannuzzio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Roseanna Jannuzzio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Roseanna Jannuzzio works at Labrador Primary Care Center in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Roseanna Jannuzzio’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Roseanna Jannuzzio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roseanna Jannuzzio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roseanna Jannuzzio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roseanna Jannuzzio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Roseanna Jannuzzio, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.