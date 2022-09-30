See All Counselors in Sherman, TX
Roselyn Lalonde, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Roselyn Lalonde, LMFT

Counseling
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Roselyn Lalonde, LMFT is a Counselor in Sherman, TX. 

Roselyn Lalonde works at Grayson County Counseling Services, Sherman, TX in Sherman, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidemark Therapy
    600 E Taylor St Ste 4004, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 892-2874
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Roselyn Lalonde?

    Sep 30, 2022
    There is wisdom in many counselors, I have seen a few. When it comes to Roselyn she is a TANZANITE, her gift far exceeds a diamond. I am able to discern the best choice seeing life from her perspective. She literally has held my hand and talking to her lifts me up. Many times she got me through some tough times. From the time of taking care of an elderly parent and especially when the time came to say goodbye. She has been my support after being hit in an accident and my ADHD was off the chart. Relationship issues. She sees and notices so much more than I see myself. She inspires me to be the best. Roz if you see this, always know you are loved and I AM blessed to have you in my life. The things you have taught me over the years, I hope to remember and those I do remember will stay with me. I find myself thinking what would Roz do? You are my angel here on earth. Charlotte :D <3 <3 :D "Live your life with no regrets." Roz
    Charlotte G — Sep 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Roselyn Lalonde, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Roselyn Lalonde, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Roselyn Lalonde to family and friends

    Roselyn Lalonde's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Roselyn Lalonde

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Roselyn Lalonde, LMFT.

    About Roselyn Lalonde, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235202433
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Roselyn Lalonde, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roselyn Lalonde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Roselyn Lalonde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Roselyn Lalonde works at Grayson County Counseling Services, Sherman, TX in Sherman, TX. View the full address on Roselyn Lalonde’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Roselyn Lalonde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roselyn Lalonde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roselyn Lalonde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roselyn Lalonde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Roselyn Lalonde, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.