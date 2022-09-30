Roselyn Lalonde, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roselyn Lalonde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Roselyn Lalonde, LMFT
Overview
Roselyn Lalonde, LMFT is a Counselor in Sherman, TX.
Locations
Tidemark Therapy600 E Taylor St Ste 4004, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 892-2874
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
There is wisdom in many counselors, I have seen a few. When it comes to Roselyn she is a TANZANITE, her gift far exceeds a diamond. I am able to discern the best choice seeing life from her perspective. She literally has held my hand and talking to her lifts me up. Many times she got me through some tough times. From the time of taking care of an elderly parent and especially when the time came to say goodbye. She has been my support after being hit in an accident and my ADHD was off the chart. Relationship issues. She sees and notices so much more than I see myself. She inspires me to be the best. Roz if you see this, always know you are loved and I AM blessed to have you in my life. The things you have taught me over the years, I hope to remember and those I do remember will stay with me. I find myself thinking what would Roz do? You are my angel here on earth. Charlotte :D <3 <3 :D "Live your life with no regrets." Roz
About Roselyn Lalonde, LMFT
Frequently Asked Questions
Roselyn Lalonde accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roselyn Lalonde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Roselyn Lalonde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roselyn Lalonde.
