Rosemarie Crenshaw, LCSW

Psychotherapy
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rosemarie Crenshaw, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY.

Rosemarie Crenshaw works at Ocean Psychotherapy Services in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Psychotherapy Services
    252 Washington St Ste D, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 203-5359
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Ocean Psychotherapy Services
    509 Main St Ste A, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 203-5229
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Rosemarie Crenshaw, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205204906
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

